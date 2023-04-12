News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
28 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
36 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
3 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
3 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction

Drainage work complete at Northampton Bike Park...it has now reopened in time for the rest of the Easter break

‘I know the parks users have been champing at the bit to get back onto some of the trails and I’m sure they’ll also be excited by this news’

By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

Work to fix issues on several trails at Northampton Bike Park completed this week meaning they have reopened.

Contractors OnTrack returned to carry out the work after prolonged winter rain forced operator Northamptonshire Sport to close trails on the western side of the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While other trails remained open, standing water meant several of the trails were not accessible until drainage work could be carried out.

Northampton Bike ParkNorthampton Bike Park
Northampton Bike Park
Most Popular

Cllr Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re obviously delighted that Northamptonshire Sport has been able to reopen the affected trails and that the whole site is now back in operation in time for part of the Easter break.

“I know the parks users have been champing at the bit to get back onto some of the trails and I’m sure they’ll also be excited by this news. It’s important for everyone to remember that it’s not unusual for trails to close for maintenance and repair from time to time, but the park was more extensively affected than we would have anticipated. I’d like to thank OnTrack for returning to remedy the issues and get things back up and running, and I’d encourage everyone to get down there and make good use of this free facility.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The park opened in October last year thanks to funding from WNC, and Sport England, British Cycling and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport through their Places to Ride fund.

Gabrielle Deere, Northamptonshire Sport Strategic Director – Business Development and Commercial, said: “We are so pleased that the works have been completed. It has been a great team effort between WNC and On Track. The weather is getting better, perfect for riding all the trails across the park so we are looking forward to seeing the riders back, enjoying the sunshine and practising their jumps!”

There are some great videos from users of the park on YouTube and we’d encourage everyone to get down there, try it out, and perhaps add to them.

Related topics:Work