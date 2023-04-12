Drainage work complete at Northampton Bike Park...it has now reopened in time for the rest of the Easter break

Work to fix issues on several trails at Northampton Bike Park completed this week meaning they have reopened.

Contractors OnTrack returned to carry out the work after prolonged winter rain forced operator Northamptonshire Sport to close trails on the western side of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While other trails remained open, standing water meant several of the trails were not accessible until drainage work could be carried out.

Northampton Bike Park

Cllr Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re obviously delighted that Northamptonshire Sport has been able to reopen the affected trails and that the whole site is now back in operation in time for part of the Easter break.

“I know the parks users have been champing at the bit to get back onto some of the trails and I’m sure they’ll also be excited by this news. It’s important for everyone to remember that it’s not unusual for trails to close for maintenance and repair from time to time, but the park was more extensively affected than we would have anticipated. I’d like to thank OnTrack for returning to remedy the issues and get things back up and running, and I’d encourage everyone to get down there and make good use of this free facility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park opened in October last year thanks to funding from WNC, and Sport England, British Cycling and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport through their Places to Ride fund.

Gabrielle Deere, Northamptonshire Sport Strategic Director – Business Development and Commercial, said: “We are so pleased that the works have been completed. It has been a great team effort between WNC and On Track. The weather is getting better, perfect for riding all the trails across the park so we are looking forward to seeing the riders back, enjoying the sunshine and practising their jumps!”