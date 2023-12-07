Domestic abuse charity receives £1,500 donation from Northamptonshire homebuilder

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) has received a £1,500 donation from local homebuilder David Wilson Homes to assist with its vital work helping and supporting victims of domestic abuse.

Established in 1976 under the name of Northampton Women’s Aid, NDAS supports over 2,500 clients every year from all genders and walks of life.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The contribution from David Wilson Homes will help purchase “move on packs”, which are issued to clients when leaving refuges and moving into their own homes. The packs include items like kettles, toasters, cutlery and crockery, as well as other essentials.

Zoe Tatham, Business Manager at Northampton Domestic Abuse Service, said: “It was a lovely surprise when David Wilson Homes got in touch to say we’d been chosen to receive this donation. Generosity like this allows our charity to go the extra mile to provide wrap around support packages for our clients.

“Our experience and statistics tell us that women are the main victims of domestic abuse, and as such much of our work is supporting women. However, we have helped and continue to support all victims and survivors of domestic abuse regardless of gender, ethnicity, socio-economic status, sexual orientation or religion.

“David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a great initiative to help many charities like us, and it’s wonderful to see large companies giving back to local communities.

“We are beyond grateful for the support from David Wilson Homes and would like to offer our most sincere thank you.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“This charity makes such a difference to so many lives that need the help most. It is truly heart-warming to see the support, guidance and hope NDAS offers.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service.