Do you know where missing boy from Wellingborough is?

Police are appealing for a missing 15-year-old to make contact with them.

Elijah Richards, from the Wellingborough area, was last seen on the evening of Friday (April 20) and police are appealing for him to make contact to let them know he is safe and well.

He is black, 5ft 9in and of medium build.

He has short black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a tracksuit when he went missing.

Elijah, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.