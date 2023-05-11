DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS? Win tickets to show at The Old Savoy on Friday May 26

Theatregoers are being promised “an experiential ghost story, unlike anything you have ever experienced before” when brand-new production Do You Believe in Ghosts? comes to The Old Savoy home of The Deco Theatre on 26th May 2023.

And, we have a pair of tickets to give away. Simply answer the question at the foot of this article to be in with a chance of winning!

A haunting night at the theatre is promised as this experiential ghost story unravels live on stage.

Do You Believe In Ghosts?

Are you feeling brave? If you are, join us, and Do You Believe in Ghosts? will tell you all the secrets of what goes on when the theatre goes dark. When the only thing to guide you is the Ghost Light – which keeps mischievous spirits away – or maybe lights the way for the ghosts who call it their home.

Theatregoers who follow the rules: keeping their hands inside the car (so to speak) will be safe, as the production tells the tales that every theatre has to tell: The ghostly stories of the things that go bump in the night, or the day. “The things that just don’t add up - or do they?” says show creator James Taylor of leading UK theatre producers Entertainers. “The stories that you have to take away with you. . . or at least try not to.”

The show promises to raise the hairs on your arms and send chills down the back of your neck. . .

Join us for a dark night – we dare you!

Do You Believe In Ghosts?

Do You Believe in Ghosts? is brand-new for 2023 and is touring nationwide. Tickets from www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/do-you-believe-in-ghosts/ or by calling The Old Savoy box office on 01604 491005

Over 18s advised

_________________

WIN TICKETS TO SEE DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS?

Do You Believe In Ghosts?

For a chance to win a pair of tickets - answer this question 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' features which device to keep mischievous spirits away:

a. A Ghost Light b. A Ghost Train c. A Ghost Pepper

Send your answer by email to [email protected]

The winner will be drawn at random. Editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative.

