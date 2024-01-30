Diversity supports Weston Favell Centre Foodbank
On Monday night the staff and volunteers from Weston Favell Centre Foodbank witnessed a true SUPERNOVA in the form of being guests at the opening night of the Diversity - Supernova Show at The Derngate Theatre in Northampton. The Foodbank would like to thank Ashley Banjo and Diversity for their kindness and a massive thank you to the ticket holders who were asked to bring in food donations as well as donating cash to the foodbank collection tins.
Diversity are currently on tour and have partnered with The Trussell Trust and their network of foodbanks to benefit from collecting at their shows. The show will run for three nights at The Derngate and a different team will be there each night to meet everyone and accept donations.