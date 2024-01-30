On Monday night the staff and volunteers from Weston Favell Centre Foodbank witnessed a true SUPERNOVA in the form of being guests at the opening night of the Diversity - Supernova Show at The Derngate Theatre in Northampton. The Foodbank would like to thank Ashley Banjo and Diversity for their kindness and a massive thank you to the ticket holders who were asked to bring in food donations as well as donating cash to the foodbank collection tins.