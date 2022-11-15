Dish of festive fun on the menu at Northampton cafe to help Alzheimer's Society

A dish of festive fun is back on the menu as the team at Café 1850 get ready to host their second annual fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, at the start of December.

The café based at Northampton Cathedral on Barrack Road, has joined thousands across the country by getting involved in Alzheimer’s Society’s annual fundraiser, Elf Day, on Friday 2 December.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s fundraiser promises to be bigger and better with live festive music and an opportunity to take part in a giant ‘Dementia Friends’ information session during the morning.

Richard Beeby (Operations Manager) and Roxanne James (Deputy Manager) pictured celebrating 'Elf Day' in 2022.

Organising the event is Richard Beeby, he said: “We are delighted to be hosting this special fundraiser again and after a sell-out success last year we are hosting this year’s event in our St Thomas Centre so we can more than double the capacity.

“We will be welcoming a representative from the charity who will be leading a Dementia Friends information session as part of the event, giving all our attendees the opportunity to gain a greater awareness of dementia and how simple actions can allow people to live well with dementia.

“It’s a great opportunity for individuals and businesses to kick off their festivities while also taking positive actions.

This year’s event has been supported by the Volkswagen Group UK who are working with Alzheimer’s Society as their charity of the year for 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Grewcock, Alzheimer’s Society Community Rutland, Leicestershire & Northamptonshire, said: “We’re so grateful to Café 1850 for their continued support and can’t wait to join everyone at the Elf Day fundraising breakfast.

“Elf Day is a great way to get people together to celebrate the festive season, and it’s so easy to take part. You can dress up as much or as little as you like or if that’s not your thing, other ideas include hosting a festive quiz or bake sale."