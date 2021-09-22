Devastated family release picture of Northamptonshire crash victim as police investigation continues
Officers from Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch
The family of a 24-year-old motorcyclist who died near Hargrave have released a picture of him after last week's devastating crash.
Bedford man Rees Edward Greenman died in the crash on the B645 at about 6pm on Friday, September 17.
His black Triumph Speed Triple motorbike was involved in a collision with a black Volvo XC60.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.
"They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage from around the time of the incident."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 415 of 17/9/21.