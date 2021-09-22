Devastated family release picture of Northamptonshire crash victim as police investigation continues

Rees Edward Greenman, 24, from Bedford sadly died in a fatal collision near Hargrave.

The family of a 24-year-old motorcyclist who died near Hargrave have released a picture of him after last week's devastating crash.

Bedford man Rees Edward Greenman died in the crash on the B645 at about 6pm on Friday, September 17.

His black Triumph Speed Triple motorbike was involved in a collision with a black Volvo XC60.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

"They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage from around the time of the incident."