Devastated family pay tribute to ‘devoted, family-oriented’ couple who died in A14 collision near Titchmarsh

The couple moved to Northamptonshire to be closer to family

The family of a married couple who died following a two-vehicle collision on the A14 have paid tribute to their loving and selfless natures.

Richard and Margaret Janowski, both aged 74, died at the scene of the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at the Titchmarsh junction, on the evening of Friday, November 10.

Their devastated family have now released the following tribute and family photograph via Northamptonshire Police: “Our parents were both the kind of people who always wanted to help others – anything that was needed, they would be there.

Richard and Margaret Janowski (Family picture via Northants Police)

“They collected friends so easily and looked after everyone they met – no matter who they were.

"Mum and Dad didn’t have a lot but whatever they had, they would share.

“Everything they did was done together, especially after they both retired.

"They were devoted to each other – they were never referred to as singular people, they were like a double act.

“One thing we are holding onto is that they were together at the end as well.”

Both born in Burnley in Lancashire, Richard and Margaret moved to Northamptonshire last year, to be closer to family.

Here, they swapped their love for crown green bowling for flat green and soon made new friends within their bowls club and neighbours.

“For them, everything was family oriented – growing up we had family caravan holidays, and every Saturday night everyone would get together and play card games – they both loved the game Rage.

“Mum and Dad moved here as they wanted to be closer to their grandchildren, and were really involved in their lives, picking them up from school, having them for sleepovers, they loved it all.

“Our grandma, Dad’s mum, moved here with them for the same reason, and they did so much for her as well.

“They were so proud and excited to be grandparents, and after they moved down they lived with us for around three months while work was done on their new home. Looking back, that was a really special time to have had with them.

“The thing our parents were most proud of was our family, it was us.

"They wouldn’t seek things for themselves but would always encourage and help us to do our best – whether that was going to university or joining the Navy.”

Both Richard and Margaret were skilled knitters, with Richard learning from Margaret when they were starting their family.

“Dad loved to knit, he took it up when Mum was knitting for us as babies and ended up being better than she was!

"If Dad was going to turn his hand to something, he would master it. He also learned how to do cross stich and his work was so beautiful and precise.

“They were a very quiet and modest couple, never the centre of attention, but very well-known and loved by their friends.

"We have been overwhelmed by the cards we have received. Realising the impact they had on everyone else, as well as us, is humbling.

“We are all totally devastated by what’s happened. It all feels too big to properly process at the moment.

"Mum and Dad have left a really big hole in our family, and Christmas will be so hard as we always spent it together.

“We are lucky to have so many happy memories with them. Both were really happy people and that’s how we want to remember them.

"“They loved, and were loved hugely in return.”

Anyone with information about the collision who has yet to speak to officers is urged to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.