Detectives in missing Sixfields millions case are still investigating 30 suspects

The result of a civil court case involving the former directors of Northampton Town Football Club will not affect the ongoing criminal investigation surrounding the missing Sixfields millions, detectives say.

Previous Cobblers owner Anthony Cardoza was ordered to pay Northampton Borough Council back around £2.1 million on Thursday, after a High Court judge ruled the former stockbroker had received a number of personal payments from the £10.25 million loan money intended to redevelop Sixfields.

His son, former chairman David Cardoza, will have to reimburse the council to the value of works completed on his home in Chapel Brampton, which were also paid for out of the loan funds.

However, Northamptonshire Police says the result of the civil hearing into the Sixfields sage will not have a bearing on the ongoing criminal investigation, launched in 2015.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Northamptonshire Police have been following this civil matter with obvious interest and are pleased for Northampton Borough Council and its taxpayers.

“It should be noted, however, that a large number of different groups and individuals remain under criminal investigation and this civil case concerned only an attempt to recover just a small part of the missing millions, from only the Cardoza family.

“This finding does not change the ongoing, live criminal and money laundering investigations into a total of 30 suspects from across the United Kingdom.

“While this ruling may result in the recovery of a proportion of the money from just one group of individuals, it is only conviction under the criminal law that will lead to punishment.”