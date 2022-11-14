Derelict leather workshop in Northampton to be given new lease of life with starter home conversion

Planning permission to convert a former Victorian leather workshop in Northampton into starter homes has been granted, following a successful application by local entrepreneur Paresh Parmar, supported by planning experts Marrons Planning.

The Dunster Street unit – which was constructed in 1895 but has been derelict for the past two years – will be transformed into four one-bedroom apartments, offering additional housing in a sought-after location, while also making positive use out of a derelict building within the historic Boot and Shoe conservation area.

Respecting the local surroundings, the external works will be in keeping with the historic nature of the conservation area, while also providing excellent internal living areas, contributing to the local council’s five-year housing land supply.

Due for completion in 2023, the apartments will be available to purchase, supporting more people onto the housing ladder.

Sachin Parmar, associate director at Marrons Planning, said: “This was a challenging application as we needed to ensure the plans would not harm the character or appearance of the environment, but in fact enhance them.

“Due to a lack of investment over the past few years, the building is plagued with water leakages and damp issues. However, what’s great about this development is that it’s answering the housing need, while making viable use of a run down, unused property. We look forward to seeing the conversion take shape!”

Dunster Street comprises two-storey terraced and semi-detached houses, interspersed with historic workshops and factories, some of which have been converted to residential use. The former leather warehouse was most recently used as a model supply shop.

Each new apartment within the building will consist of an open plan living and kitchen area, bathroom and bedroom. A courtyard area will be constructed for the ground floor apartments.