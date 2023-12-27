Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities support Delapré Abbey, A Stables Future project

Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust is thrilled to announce that we have been awarded an allocation of funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities through the Community Ownership Fund. The £299,549 funding support will empower us to continue our mission and make an even greater impact in our community.

The funding will support an element of the #ASTABLEFUTURE project that seeks to restore and repurpose several dilapidated buildings within the Delapré Abbey, supporting not only community need but also supporting the long term sustainability of the Trust. At the centre of the project will be the development of a new community space that will provide an opportunity to gather, learn, and engage, ensuring that Delapre Abbey remains a vibrant hub for the people.

In addition to supporting the repurposing of the Stables, the grant will also bolster the sustainability of the Trust through new income generation initiatives. This will allow us to continue preserving and maintaining the historic Delapre Abbey while also investing in its future. Furthermore, the proposed adoption of low carbon technologies and renewables will make Delapre Abbey a more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient institution, aligning with our commitment to sustainability.

The Stables

"We are deeply honoured and grateful to have been allocated this generous funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities through the Community Ownership Fund," said Richard Clinton, Chief Executive at the Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust. "This funding will play a pivotal role in advancing this project, and provides a strong endorsement of what this project aspires to deliver. Supporting our mission of making Delapre Abbey relevant and accessible to more people, while ensuring its long-term sustainability. We are excited about the opportunities it will create for our community and the positive impact it will have. I would like to express my thanks to the team at the Architectural Heritage Fund for the support and guidance they provided, helping us to be successful with our Community Ownership Fund application”.