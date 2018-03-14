Demolition of Daventry warehouse begins following third day of tackling blaze

Demolition has begun at a Daventry warehouse that was gutted in a major fire this week.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue says the fire is fully contained after a third day tackling the blaze in Drayton Fields Industrial Estate.

Emergency services have been on site with local business owners as forensic investigations continue.

Group Manager Warren Ellison from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The presence of the emergency services at the site has been scaled down and discussions have taken place today with demolition specialists working on behalf of the building’s owner.

“Demolition of the building has now commenced, which will enable us to carry out a full investigation as well as assist with fighting the fire.

“Our primary aim at present is to support local businesses in their business continuity.”

The fire started shortly before midnight on Sunday, March 11, and at its height, more than 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze.

A man arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the fire continue to appeal for anyone with information about it to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.