Delays on the M1 near Northampton after collision between lorry and car
Two of three lanes are closed
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:56 pm
There are delays of around 40 minutes on the M1 this afternoon (December 17) after a collision between a lorry and a car.
Two of three lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway between J15 for Northampton and J14 for Milton Keynes.
Traffic officers are on scene but recovery is required.
National Highways is reporting at least 40 minutes of delays.
Drivers are advised to avoid the are.
More to follow.