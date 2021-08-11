Delays of 40 MINUTES caused by M1 smash near Northampton

Traffic is currently queuing on the M1 on approach to the smash.

A collision on the M1 southbound this afternoon (August 11) has closed two lanes.

The crash took place between Junctions 17 (M45) and 16 (A4500 Northampton) at around 5pm with traffic officers currently on the scene and recovery reported to be on their way to the area to assist by Highways England.

Highways England reports that there are currently "long delays" on the motorway southbound between junctions 17 and 16.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "There are 4.4 miles of traffic on approach southbound which is likely to add 40 mins to your journey time. Plan ahead."

It is not yet known if there are any injuries or fatalities.