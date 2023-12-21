Delapré Abbey's Winter Light Trail wraps up with a bang

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Winter Light Trail has been nothing short of a triumph, enchanting over 50,000 attendees this year. The captivating journey through Delapré Abbey's illuminated grounds has solidified its place as a beloved tradition, uniting families and friends in the spirit of festive joy and wonder.

Feedback from customers has been exemplary this year; Kate M visited at the start of the run and said, "A magical day out for all the family. Lots to see, the effort put into this is amazing. We have looked at other venues with less to offer and a lot higher on price. The tickets we felt were very reasonable. Staff were friendly. The bar area was beautifully set out. We finished off our night toasting marshmallows over the fire pit, which was a great end to an amazing evening. Would highly recommend to get you in the Christmas spirit."

Vivienne M also enthuses, "A magical evening event for all ages. We really loved the atmosphere. The staff were most helpful and offered to take photos on our phones. We will definitely be coming again next year and bringing all the family. Thank you so much."

The Light Trail

Amy K, another satisfied customer, adds, "One of the best light trails we've been to for an all-round experience with the bar and food vendors following the trail."