Delapré Abbey confirms Christmas programme as site transforms into a winter wonderland

The return of the Winter Light Trail, a new Santa’s grotto, festive workshops and afternoon tea with elves – just a few of the 2023 Christmas highlights confirmed by Delapré Abbey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This historic home in Northampton is currently getting a festive makeover, with the Winter Light Trail team now on site and preparing for the launch date on Friday, 24th November. On this date the trail will open to its first visitors and the festive food outlets will open, along with a kids funfair and Après Ski bar. From Friday, 1st December Santa will be meeting youngsters and distributing gifts from his festive grotto inside the historic home.

Families and friends can now book their perfect Christmas and choose from the following - here is how to find out more and book:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Delapre Abbey Winter Light Trail: Friday, 24th November - 31st December. This is an all-new interactive trail for 2023, packed with an array of enchanted light installations through woodland, the historic walled garden and grounds of Delapré Abbey.

Delapré Abbey at Christmas

· Christmas Fair: Friday 1st December to Sunday, 3rd December: This event will be officially opened with carols and a special community light switch on. For the first time this fair will be held in the 19th century Stables, evoking echoes of Christmas past.

Visitors to the fair are invited to enjoy a whole day at the Abbey - to shop, pop in to visit Santa, to visit the Winter Light Trail and to enjoy a mulled wine in The Orangery.

Food and drink, live music, children’s activities and a variety of workshops will also be available to ramp up the festive cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the Christmas Fair are being encouraged to donate tins, packets and parcels of food, with the Abbey supporting Northampton’s Hope Centre this year.

Entry fee applies, booking required.

· Santa’s Grotto: Friday 1st December to Sunday 17th December., 11am-7pm. Meet the man himself, have a family photo taken and receive a gift from Santa’s team of elves, all within the beautiful surroundings of the historic Abbey.

· Afternoon Tea with Santa's Elves, Saturday 16th December – Friday 22nd December. Enjoy tea with Santa’s Elves is also a treat not to be missed; set in the stunning Billiard Room with decorations galore, between 16th and 22nd December, families can get in the festive spirit while enjoying a selection of treats, served by Santa’s very own elves. Booking is essential

Other festive activities are also available throughout December including workshops for grown-ups and children alike. These include Make Your Own Bauble, Create Your Own Christmas Crackers (age 5 and up) or take a Candlelit Tour of the Abbey. Limited tickets are available, and booking is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive of Delapré Abbey, said: “The excitement is ramping up here at the Abbey, with our lights trail taking shape, Santa’s grotto being built, new menus being prepared and the whole Abbey being prepared for a sparkling Christmas. Our programme is bigger and better than ever, and we can’t wait to welcome families and friends to enjoy all the festivities.”