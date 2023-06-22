Debut night of the 11th Bard of Northampton's one-woman spoken word tour brings the audience to their feet, dancing

On Thursday, 15th June, the theatre doors opened, welcoming an intimate audience from far and wide to see Kezzabelle’s performance poetry show. Her evening's wordsmithery took the audience on an emotional journey, sharing her experiences over the past four years, poems written through lockdown, times in her life that had impacted her deeply, observations and ‘imaginings.’ She invited everyone into her world, where she shared her vulnerability and humour in poems such as Oyster Mind, Drumming Dream, Emergency Muse, and Beginning Is Now.

There were moments for reflection, sadness, surprises and time for laughter. The finale literally brought the audience to their feet as they danced in the seats and aisles. This first night is just the start for Kezzabelle, whose book and audiobook ‘Permission to Love Yourself’ has ‘A Weaving Words Experience’ app coming out later in the year to complement it. She knows she cannot reach everyone in person so the app will help those who want to access the tools for self-expression, no matter who or where they are. The app project will include daily affirmations, positive encouragement, filmed prompts, workshops, and monthly webinars with Kezzabelle for her Word Weaving Community to simply ‘watch, pause and write’.

Kezzabelle now embarks on her plan to take the one-woman spoken word show to the next level nationally and internationally. As the 11th Bard of Northampton, Kezzabelle's mission is to help people to express, heal and play with words, spoken and written. Her vocation has seen her perform at festivals, community cafés such as Johnny's Happy Place, galleries, literary events, retreats and acute psychiatric wards.

KEZZABELLE AMBLER: 11th Bard of Northampton at The Playhouse Theatre Northampton

Accompanying Kezzabelle on her tour is Yvonne Michele, an award-winning singer and coach. During her performance, she asked for lights to come up as the audience switched their phones to selfie mode and sang to themselves a song called ‘I Really Love You’. Yvonne's message is “to fall madly in love with yourself, appreciate, accept, acknowledge, align and affirm love for yourself before you do that with anyone else.”

The tour also aims to encourage mental health decision-makers to invite Kezzabelle's ‘Weaving Words’ workshops into their acute psychiatric wards, wellbeing charities and community groups. She currently visits one of the acute wards in Northamptonshire weekly, supported by an Occupational Therapist (OT). Kezzabelle has been making an impression in NHS services in the Midlands for 8 years. She is confirming other one-woman show events in Bedford, Birmingham, Devon, Nottinghamshire and London. She plans to progressively include a workshop at the town or city of every venue she performs at. In her hometown of Kettering, she is curating, hosting and performing all day at KettFest on Sat 15th June, plus the first the Kettering Festival of Literature on 16th September.

Kezzabelle said, "I would like to combine Weaving Words workshops with every live performance in each town and city I go to, to pass forward what I have learned. Expressing ourselves openly and honestly can teach us so much. There is no wrong or right to free writing, just make a start and scribble down your thoughts. Sometimes a tear may land on the page before or after processing life and emotions. When I facilitate my workshops, I say, "Empty your mind onto the page", and then we can highlight some key words for ideas for a title or a foundation of a piece or poem or simply turn the page and start afresh. The time given varies for acute psychiatric wards; people write for minutes, sometimes seconds, depending on concentration levels. Sometimes we draw and colour pictures first whilst chatting, or I read my poems to them. When offloading, some people may laugh who haven't laughed for years. It's so cathartic. It's all about creating inclusivity and accessibility for all needs."

11th Bard of Northampton, Kezzabelle Ambler is a published performance poet. Her latest book and audiobook, ‘Permission to Love Yourself’, stands as a resounding message for 2023, following her previous publication called ‘Permission to Speak’. Through her spoken word performances, Kezzabelle seeks to bless, encourage, and connect with those who cross her path, intertwining her artistry with ‘Weaving Words Creative Writing Workshops’, captivating audiences at festivals, art galleries, acute psychiatric wards, community cafes and retreats.

YVONNE MICHELE and KEZZABELLE AMBLER