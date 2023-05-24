Debut Music Release from Northampton producer - HARDCODE : 'That's Nice'

Debut Single Artwork

With its infectious melodies, vibrant energy, and a seamless blend of genres, this feel-good pop anthem promises to be a massive hit and leave listeners captivated.

Hardcode is a multi-instrumentalist producer, singer, songwriter and accomplished session guitarist from East London. Describing himself as genre-fluid, he has produced in a variety of styles with commercial success across Europe and China.Hardcode has been in the industry for over 20 years and worked with the likes of Tinie Tempah, Chip (formerly Chipmunk), Mutya Buena supporting Prince at the 02, Alisha Dixon, Nile Rogers, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabrielle Aplin and many more.

Hardcode is a talented musician and songwriter known for his ability to blend genres and create captivating pop anthems. With a unique musical style that seamlessly merges Pop, EDM and Future Bass influences, Hardcode is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Hardcode is a songwriter as well as producer, without over 20 years experience. He has written successfully for several Trance DJs including Ben Gold, Markus Shultz and Ruben de Ronde. His current writing credits have accrued over 16 million streams on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

With the recent rise of Billy Lockett and Mae Stephens it looks like Northamptonshire is really beginning to make some waves in the music industry.

