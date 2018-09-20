Death near Delapre Abbey 'not being treated as suspicious'

Northamptonshire Police have today confirmed why a public footpath was taped off near Delapre Abbey.

Eyewitnesses reported sightings of emergency services close to the lake near Ransome Road yesterday (September 19).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today confirmed that a man had died at the scene.

She said: "We were called at 1.40pm after we received reports of a sudden death. We attended and we are preparing a report for the coroner."

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, she added.