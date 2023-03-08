Deanshanger Colts Under 10s launch fundraising walk for Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal
Deanshanger Colts Under 10 Charity 10k walk raising much needed funds for the Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal
After the amazing achievement of Deanshanger Colts Under U10s football team who last year raised a staggering £5,000 for the people of Ukraine, the team are once again getting together to walk 10k on Saturday 18th March with the aspiration to raise critical funds for the Turkey and Syria Earthquake appeal (Disaster Emergency Committee)
The wonderful group of 9 and 10 year olds are once again giving up their time and pushing themselves to help others in need
Please support their efforts at https://www.justgiving.com/page/elle-katie-1675932623646
Thank you for taking the time to read their story. Any support you can offer would be greatly appreciated.