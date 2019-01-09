Deadline for primary school places in Northampton is less than a week away

The deadline for parents to apply for a place at Northampton's primary schools is less than a week away.

Parents with a child due to start primary school this September are being reminded that the deadline to apply for a school place is approaching.

Families can apply to their local authority for a reception place and should submit their application by next Tuesday (January 15) at 5pm.

The East Midlands Academy Trust has also announced it is still accepting applications for its primary schools Castle Academy, Hardingstone Academy and Stimpson Avenue Academy in Northampton.

The easiest way to apply for a school place is online through the Northamptonshire County Council website.

Parents will be notified of their school place allocation on national offer day on April 16.