Date for annual Northampton Half Marathon revealed by organisers

The Northampton Half Marathon is back for it's seventh year and is now established as the town's showcase running event.

The race, which takes in some of Northampton’s most beautiful and historic sites, will once again see racers set off from outside the Guildhall before bypassing Derngate, the Charles Bradlaugh statue, the Racecourse, ‘the dreaded hill through Great Houghton’ before finishing on the lawns at Delepre Abbey.

This year the race is taking place on Sunday, September 29, two weeks later than last years event.

Leading up to race day last year race director Simon Hollis spent about eight weeks finalising the details, which included recruiting 80 plus marshals - who are required to control the event - as well as agreeing designs for medals, getting t-shirts sorted, confirming medical cover, buying water and Jelly Babies and organising signage.

Simon Hollis said: "This year we have more charity partners than ever with many local and national charities using the race as a great way to raise funds for their much needed causes.

"The great thing is that as well as fundraising, the charities have become an integral park of the race by manning water stations and providing marshal support to cheer runners along."

To register, click here.