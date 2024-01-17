Dare to walk across burning coals to support your community!

On the 3rd of March 2024, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation will be hosting a FireWalk at Kingsthorpe Golf Club to raise funds for their Northamptonshire charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Firewalk, taking place on the 3rd of March 2024, is open for the public to get involved with, you just need to reach out to the charity via email at: [email protected]. To take part, members of the community will need to fundraise at least £100, which will go back into the Northamptonshire community to support people in need.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation was initially established in response to the COVID-19 lockdowns, which saw many households suddenly facing financial hardship and unable to get by. The charity began as a food bank, distributing vital food supplies and household goods to families and individuals across the county who were struggling. Nearly four years on, their food bank now supports over 70 Northamptonshire schools, as well as other vital organisations including local mental health services, domestic abuse services, the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, and more. On top of their food bank, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation run three weekly social clubs, a door step buddies programme, gardening service, home renovation services, educational services and other welfare support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad