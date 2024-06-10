Resident; Nannette remembered cycling 10 miles to school only to be told that it was closed due to the announcement that came on at 10.00am on 6 June 1944 from BBC Home Service presenter, John Snagge who said the immortal words: "D-Day has come.”

Today we honoured the bravery and sacrifice of all those involved in the D-Day landings. Our care home held a special commemoration event to remember this pivotal moment in history.

Residents shared their memories and stories with one another and we enjoyed a fabulous performance from ‘Miss Catty G’ the daughter of Peter Giles from Nice N Easy Activity Show Community Group who really got our residents, staff and guests in the mood to sing and dance. Even Miss Catty's 'Dad Jokes' raised a laugh or two!

Chef Jennifer and the homes' hospitality team laid on a magnificent buffet based around the produce available in the 1940s which finished the day of perfectly.