Resident; Nannette remembered cycling 10 miles to school only to be told that it was closed due to the announcement that came on at 10.00am on 6 June 1944 from BBC Home Service presenter, John Snagge who said the immortal words: "D-Day has come.”
Today we honoured the bravery and sacrifice of all those involved in the D-Day landings. Our care home held a special commemoration event to remember this pivotal moment in history.
Residents shared their memories and stories with one another and we enjoyed a fabulous performance from ‘Miss Catty G’ the daughter of Peter Giles from Nice N Easy Activity Show Community Group who really got our residents, staff and guests in the mood to sing and dance. Even Miss Catty's 'Dad Jokes' raised a laugh or two!
Chef Jennifer and the homes' hospitality team laid on a magnificent buffet based around the produce available in the 1940s which finished the day of perfectly.
Nikki Allen, General Manager at Collingtree Park said: “Many of our residents can remember the D Day Landings and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to mark the date with remembrance and rejoice for the freedom we all have today. We will never forget the sacrifice's our forces made on that day. Today, and always... We will remember and give thanks.”