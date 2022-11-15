Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s Tree of Love services to bring community together at Northampton Cathedral
‘The Tree of Love allows us to feel closer to Dad at a time of year that is for family’
Cynthia Spencer Hospice are holding two events at Northampton Cathedral to give members of the community a chance to come together and remember loved ones who are no longer with them.
The Tree of Love services will be held on Tuesday 13th December and Thursday 15th December and will feature a variety of performances from local singers and choirs together with readings from members of the hospice team and volunteers.
Earl Spencer and the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Dennis Meredith, are also amongst those who will give readings.
Most Popular
The centrepiece of the services is the large Christmas tree, kindly donated by the Althorp Estate, which is decorated with lights, each representing a dedication that has been made by someone in memory of their loved one who has passed away.
Stuart Drage, whose father passed away at the hospice, is a regular attendee at the Tree of Love service and said: “The Tree of Love allows us to feel closer to Dad at a time of year that is for family.As well as allowing us to think of times and recall past memories when he was with us, we are able to share our gratitude to Cynthia Spencer Hospice for the care they provided to him in his last couple of weeks. The service is beautiful, and we look forward to it every year.”Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at the hospice charity commented: “The Tree of Love is such an important event in the local calendar and allows us all to come together in grief and feel part of a community linked by shared feelings and experiences. We’re delighted to be joined by Earl Spencer and Cllr Meredith and look forward to welcoming the community to come and join us at Northampton Cathedral.”Dedications can be made by visiting www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/treeoflove, or by calling the charity team on 01604 973340. People can also pick up a dedication form at the hospice reception and at the charity’s Moulton Park shop on Pondwood Close. All dedications received by 25th November will be printed in the commemorative order of service and those made after this date will be displayed at the Cathedral.