Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s Tree of Love services to bring community together at Northampton Cathedral

Stuart Drage, whose father passed away at the hospice, is a regular attendee at the Tree of Love service and said: “The Tree of Love allows us to feel closer to Dad at a time of year that is for family.As well as allowing us to think of times and recall past memories when he was with us, we are able to share our gratitude to Cynthia Spencer Hospice for the care they provided to him in his last couple of weeks. The service is beautiful, and we look forward to it every year.”Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at the hospice charity commented: “The Tree of Love is such an important event in the local calendar and allows us all to come together in grief and feel part of a community linked by shared feelings and experiences. We’re delighted to be joined by Earl Spencer and Cllr Meredith and look forward to welcoming the community to come and join us at Northampton Cathedral.”Dedications can be made by visiting www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/treeoflove, or by calling the charity team on 01604 973340. People can also pick up a dedication form at the hospice reception and at the charity’s Moulton Park shop on Pondwood Close. All dedications received by 25th November will be printed in the commemorative order of service and those made after this date will be displayed at the Cathedral.