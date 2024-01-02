Cynthia Spencer Hospice launches National Three Peaks Challenge fundraiser

Ambitious adventurers looking for a new challenge to kick off the new year can sign up to take on the three highest mountains in the UK in aid of a local hospice.

Northampton-based Cynthia Spencer Hospice has launched its National Three Peaks Challenge fundraiser for 2024 and is looking to recruit dedicated trekkers for the peak trilogy.

The aim is to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales one after the other and within 30 hours between 31st August and 2nd September.

Michelle Leighton, Community and Events Fundraiser Lead for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, completed the challenge in 2023 with a group of Cynthia Spencer fundraisers.

Last year’s Cynthia Spencer Hospice Three Peaks Challenge team, including Michelle and Neil

She said: “Taking part in the National Three Peaks Challenge was the most amazing experience, the group were so supportive, keeping each other motivated and looking after each other, especially when the going got a bit tough.

“This group of adventurers collectively raised just under £27,000 which will make a massive difference to families in our community.

“Part of the group was made up of employees from Carmac, who used the challenge as a team building exercise as well as a great opportunity to raise funds for the hospice.”

Neil Oram from Carmac said: “It was tough, but well worth it and something we will never forget.”

The National Three Peaks Challenge covers approximately 22 miles and reaches heights of 9,500 feet. The fundraising target of £18,000 could pay for more than 40 days of hospice care.