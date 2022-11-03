Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity have launched a brand new online raffle for the first time in a bid to encourage more people to take part and win cash prizes or a holiday for up to seven people.

Traditionally the charity only sold physical raffle tickets but this year as a way to save costs they are running the online raffle at the same time as offering paper tickets for sale at £1 each which volunteers are helping them to sell. The prizes on offer are £1,500 cash as a first prize, second prize is a seven night coastal cottage holiday to South Devon for up to seven people and the third prize is £500 cash. There are also 10 further cash prizes of £50.

Director of Income Generation and Communications at the charity, Anita Frith said: “With rising print and postage costs we need to be saving money on our fundraising activities and creating a combined raffle is a great way to do this. Not only are we spending less on postage, but we’re also giving people a quick and easy way to win prizes that could make a huge difference to them as we approach the festive season. We’re incredibly grateful to all our volunteers who are helping us to sell tickets as the more tickets sold, both physically and online, the more money we can raise for the hospice so we can be there for our patients when they need us the most.”

Community Fundraiser, Jenny Standen (centre) together with volunteers Sheila Anderson and David Slinn who are supporting the hospice charity’s Winter Raffle