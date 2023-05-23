News you can trust since 1931
Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton

The man in his 40s was cycling when he was in collision with a parked car
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Tonmead Road at around 10am on Monday (May 22).

Police say the cyclist was travelling from Rillwood Court and collided with a parked black Mazda in Tonmead Road.

The incident happened in Tonmead Road.
As a result of the collision, the man in his 40s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000311102.

