Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Tonmead Road at around 10am on Monday (May 22).

Police say the cyclist was travelling from Rillwood Court and collided with a parked black Mazda in Tonmead Road.

As a result of the collision, the man in his 40s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.

