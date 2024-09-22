Cycle 4 Cynthia cancelled after heavy rain overnight across Northamptonshire

By Emma Speirs
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2024, 10:21 BST
Northamptonshire hospice charity, Cynthia Spencer Hospice, has taken the difficult decision to cancel its Cycle 4 Cynthia event today due to the heavy rainfall overnight.

In a statement its Facebook page, the charity said:

“We’re really sorry to announce that, due to the bad weather, we have to cancel today’s Cycle 4 Cynthia event.

Your safety is our top priority and this tough decision was made with that in mind.

We will keep you updated with further details.

Thank you so much for your understanding.”

The event was due to start and finish at Lamport Hall and hundreds of riders were expected to take part three different courses – 70 mile, 50 mile and 25 miles.

The annual charity bike ride has raised more than £789,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice care since its launch 21 years ago.

For more information, see https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/c4c/

