Cycle 4 Cynthia cancelled after heavy rain overnight across Northamptonshire
In a statement its Facebook page, the charity said:
“We’re really sorry to announce that, due to the bad weather, we have to cancel today’s Cycle 4 Cynthia event.
Your safety is our top priority and this tough decision was made with that in mind.
We will keep you updated with further details.
Thank you so much for your understanding.”
The event was due to start and finish at Lamport Hall and hundreds of riders were expected to take part three different courses – 70 mile, 50 mile and 25 miles.
The annual charity bike ride has raised more than £789,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice care since its launch 21 years ago.
For more information, see https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/c4c/
