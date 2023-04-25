Curry night at Saffron raises cash for Mayor of Northampton’s charities

The dinner was held at Saffron in Castilian Street, Northampton, on Monday, April 24 and saw dozens of VIPs and invited guests come together to enjoy dishes from award-winning curry chef Bodrul Islam.

The event included a raffle and auction, which raised money for St Vincent de Paul charity and ABF The Soldier’s Charity, the chosen causes of Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Dennis Meredith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saffron owner Naz Islam, who has helped raise thousands of pounds for Mayoral charities over the past 25 years, said: “Being part of our community has always been at the heart of everything we do at Saffron so it is our pleasure to host this event for the Mayor of Northampton.

Saffron staff present the cheque to the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Dennis Meredith

“It was a privilege to have the chance to cook for our guests and thank you to everyone who has helped raise money for two particularly worthwhile causes.

Cllr Meredith has already raised more than £11,000 during his 12-month tenure and the curry night adds to the total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad