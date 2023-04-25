Curry night at Saffron raises cash for Mayor of Northampton’s charities
A curry night at an award-winning town centre restaurant has raised £1,785 for charity.
The dinner was held at Saffron in Castilian Street, Northampton, on Monday, April 24 and saw dozens of VIPs and invited guests come together to enjoy dishes from award-winning curry chef Bodrul Islam.
The event included a raffle and auction, which raised money for St Vincent de Paul charity and ABF The Soldier’s Charity, the chosen causes of Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Dennis Meredith.
Saffron owner Naz Islam, who has helped raise thousands of pounds for Mayoral charities over the past 25 years, said: “Being part of our community has always been at the heart of everything we do at Saffron so it is our pleasure to host this event for the Mayor of Northampton.
“It was a privilege to have the chance to cook for our guests and thank you to everyone who has helped raise money for two particularly worthwhile causes.
Cllr Meredith has already raised more than £11,000 during his 12-month tenure and the curry night adds to the total.
He said: “Being Mayor of Northampton has been an honour and a real privilege. I have had the chance to meet so many wonderful people and community groups and to have raised so much money for my chosen charities is the icing on the cake.”