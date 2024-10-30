Curry chef from Northampton crowned East Midlands King of Spice

A curry chef from an acclaimed Bangladeshi restaurant in Northampton has won Chef of the Year 2024 at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Abdul Hye, of Saffron Restaurant in Castilian Street, was crowned the East Midlands King of Spice at a star-studded ceremony held by the Bangladesh Caterers Association at the InterContinental London at The O2 on Monday, October 28.

Abdul Hye said: “I am extremely humbled to win this award, competing against the very best of the region’s curry chefs. I feel privileged just to have taken part, but for my food to have been recognised as amongst the best in the country is a highlight of my career.”

Abdul was one of 75 curry chefs who showcased their culinary skills in the Bangladesh Caterers Association Curry Chef of the Year cook-off competition which took place in London on Tuesday, 17 September, at Hammersmith & Fulham College, with chefs given just an hour to prepare and cook for a panel of judges using a box of mystery ingredients supplied by the BCA.

The glittering awards ceremony was attended by a host of prominent MPs and ministers including Hamish Falconer, Stephen Morgan and Stephen Timms. The ceremony was presented by former CBBC presenter Angellica Bell and Talk TV’s Ian Collins. A message of good wishes was received from King Charles III and Angellica Bell also read a letter from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The event also saw industry leaders raise concerns over the potential abolishment of current business rate relief benefits, which are due to end on March 31 next year.

Oli Khan, BCA President, said: “The current system provides eligible, occupied, retail, hospitality and leisure properties with a 75 per cent relief, up to a cash cap limit of £110,000 per business.

“This is due to end in less than six months’ time and unless this decision is reversed will sound the death knell for hundreds of hospitality businesses. The sector has been hit time and time again and simply cannot take any more.

“We need help, we need support and we need immediate reassurance that business rates relief will be extended, otherwise ministers will be waving goodbye to the nation’s favourite dish.”

Atik Rahman, BCA Awards Convenor, said: “This year’s awards has been a resounding success, celebrating the most outstanding talent in our industry. It has been incredibly exciting to see the level of culinary expertise across the country which is extremely encouraging for the future of Bangladeshi cuisine in the UK.”

Naz Islam, BCA Press and Publications Secretary, said: “Bangladeshi curry is part and parcel of modern British life and these awards are a celebration of the incredible talent that continues to shine across our industry. Chefs and restaurants are always looking to innovate to make sure diners can enjoy the very best experience.”

The Bangladesh Caterers Association was set up in 1960 and represents 12,000 restaurateurs across the UK. For more details on the competition and the association visit www.bca1960.com