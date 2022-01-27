Youths run into traffic, bins are thrown and a boy, 14, is assaulted in Kingsthorpe

A large group of teens was taken home to their parents after police received reports of anti-social behaviour in the Kingsthorpe area.

Police received reports of a large group of youths causing a nuisance in Harborough Road On Saturday, January 22 at around 8.30pm. They were alleged to be running out into traffic, throwing bins around and potentially consuming alcohol as well as 'potentially other intoxicating substances.'

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This behaviour continued into Upton Fields. At that point, we arrived, gave them strong words of advice and took them home to their parents, many of whom were not happy with them at all."

The incident is reported to have happened on Harborough Road near the bottom of Chalcombe Avenue in Kingsthorpe.

It is understood by The Chronicle & Echo that an email was sent around to Kingsthorpe residents on Sunday, January 23 by a local police community support officer stating the following:

"Some of you may have seen or witnessed events of Anti-social behaviour on the 22nd January 2022 on the Harborough Road near whitehills around 8pm -10pm last night.

"This disorder was of a large scale involving over 60 young people who were consuming alcohol and potentially other intoxicating substances.

"The behaviours of those involved led to a volume of issues for local residents and motorists in the locality.

"Police attended the incident and effectively used a designated section 35 dispersal order power.

"However we are still seeking further information to identify as many persons involved as possible.

"If you have any information of persons present please contact in reply to this message.

"If you have been victim as a result of the anti-social behaviour of this incident please contact myself or 101 to report this matter.

"Thank you for your assistance."

However, after verifying this information with Northamptonshire Police, a spokeswoman informed this newspaper that police recorded only 11 people as involved in the incident.

Later that evening at around 10.40pm, a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Harborough Road North by two males, who "punched and kicked him", according to a police spokeswoman.

This was around the same time an eyewitness reported around 30 youths gathered in the area, with some of them seen to be crying.

It is not clear if the assault and the large group of young people are connected.