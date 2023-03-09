A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of making an indecent photograph of a child following an incident in Northampton, which has led police to send a clear message to youngsters.

On June 4, 2021, the boy – then aged 14, approached the girl – then aged 16, as she sat under a tree with a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police say that when the friend had left, he took an indecent image of the 16-year-old girl on his phone, something she did not consent to.

A 16-year-old has been found guilty of making an indecent image in Northampton.

During the incident, he also pulled the wire out of her speakers, damaging them beyond repair.

At Wellingborough Youth Court on Thursday (March 9), the boy – who cannot be named due to his age - was convicted of one count of making an indecent photograph of a child. He had pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage at an earlier court hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now officers want young people to know this is a criminal activity and there will be consequences.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We don’t often publicise cases such as this but we want to send a message to young people – if you take indecent photographs of your peers, you are committing a crime.

“The victim in this case has been really brave - first of all in reporting the offence to us but also in sticking with the investigation from the beginning to the end. This has not been an easy process for her by any means but she has shown real courage and resolve.

“She did not consent to her photograph being taken and I am glad that she has got some justice as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taking indecent photographs of children is a crime, whatever age you are, and as you can see here - you will go to court and face ending up with a criminal record.

"I hope that by publicising this case, we are sending a message to other young people who may be taking part in this kind of activity.”