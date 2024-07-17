Youngster robbed of mobile phone after being threatened by older teenager in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager was robbed of his mobile phone after he was approached by a gang of older teenagers in Northampton, before one threatened him.

The incident happened in Fishponds Road between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 16.

Police say a group of older teenagers approached the boy, and one then threatened him before stealing his mobile phone.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offender was a white boy in his mid-late teens, of a slim build with short ginger hair. We do not have a description of his clothing.”

Now officers are appealing for witnesses. They would like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000422126.