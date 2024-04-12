Young girl injured by dog that snatched sandwich from her hand in Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young girl was injured by a dog as it snatched a sandwich from her hand in a Northampton park.

The incident happened near the swings in the play area of Hunsbury Country Park on March 18 at around 10.20am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A young girl was approached by an off-lead dog which took a sandwich from her hand, causing a small wound to her skin.

“The dog is described as a brown beagle, which appeared older with some grey hairs in its coat. Following the incident it was put on a lead by a man described as white, in his 30s, with dark hair and a beard, who was with a white woman and a child of around 18 months.

“The group then left the area before the injured child’s family could get their details.”