Young girl injured by dog that snatched sandwich from her hand in Northampton park
A young girl was injured by a dog as it snatched a sandwich from her hand in a Northampton park.
The incident happened near the swings in the play area of Hunsbury Country Park on March 18 at around 10.20am.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A young girl was approached by an off-lead dog which took a sandwich from her hand, causing a small wound to her skin.
“The dog is described as a brown beagle, which appeared older with some grey hairs in its coat. Following the incident it was put on a lead by a man described as white, in his 30s, with dark hair and a beard, who was with a white woman and a child of around 18 months.
“The group then left the area before the injured child’s family could get their details.”
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000160358.