Young children aged 4 and 10 die in collision on M1 between Milton Keynes and Northampton

Two children aged four and 10 have died in a collision on the M1 between Milton Keynes and Northampton police have confirmed.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15 near Milton Keynes.

It happened at around 11.10pm yesterday (9/8) and involved a white Vauxhall Astra and a Scania HGV.

Police

The two children, aged four and 10, who were passengers in the Astra, tragically died.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Another child passenger in the Astra and the driver were taken to hospital with injuries but have since been discharged.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

A 35-year-old woman from Derby, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle when above the prescribed limit of alcohol. She remains in custody.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Bicester, said: “My thoughts remain with the family of the two children who sadly died at this extremely difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage that may have captured what happened or either of the vehicles prior to the collision to please get in touch.