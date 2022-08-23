‘You should be ashamed’ Judge tells Northampton man after attacks leave ex partner with permanent scars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton man has been given a suspended prison sentence after repeated attacks against his former partner.

Mirsad Arifi, aged 27, of St Georges Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, August 22 after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage.

The court heard that Arifi launched the first attack against his then partner on December 24, 2019 after a medical diagnosis in the family led to the deterioration of their relationship.

Mirsad Arifi, aged 27, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, August 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arifi was described as becoming “hostile” towards the victim, coming home angry and making accusations towards her before punching her, resulting in a swollen right eye and bruised arm.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking, addressing Arifi, said: “It should not have ended in violence. That was shameful conduct and something you should be thoroughly ashamed of.”

The court heard that, in January 2020, Arifi threw a bottle at the victim and it hit her thigh, leaving a bruise. In February 2020, Arifi threw a cigarette at the victim, slapped her to the head and face, pushed her and then they both ended up on the floor with his hand on her neck.

Henry Jones, prosecuting, said that the victim had to have metal plates surgically inserted into her arm after Arifi pulled it so hard, he fractured it. The victim had to attend Accident & Emergency as she could not report the assault to police because Arifi had smashed her phone, the court heard.

Judge Lucking continued: “It was plain that this injury troubled the complainant for quite some time in terms of discomfort and limited ability to carry out her work so she had to change employment.”

Graham James, in mitigation, said that Arifi moved away after his offending and has since made no attempt to return and interfere with his former partner’s life and will make no attempt to do so.

He said: “He met this lady, they married and it just didn’t work out. He is a man of good character, who has never been violent in his life. This was completely out of character - one might argue there was perhaps some degree of provocation.”

“Why? I don’t think so,” Judge Lucking interjected.

“One has to think how this can get to an aggressive state,” was the defence barrister’s response.

“There is no mitigation here,” Judge Lucking replied.

The court heard that Arifi has no previous convictions, is of good character and he has expressed his intention to work with the probation service to work towards dealing with conflict in relationships.

Judge Lucking added: “ It was relatively out of character behaviour for you. References indicate that you are otherwise a man of good character, you help look after your father and play a positive role in the community.”