‘You left him there bleeding’ judge tells man who stabbed victim in Northampton underpass twice

A man has been imprisoned after stabbing a victim twice in a Northampton underpass, causing life threatening injuries.

Tomiwa Komolafe, aged 20, of Abington Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, May 23 charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and, without good reason, possessing a knife in a public place.

Police were called to Lower Mounts on May 13, 2021 at around 8.12pm after receiving reports of a stabbing in the underpass in Wellington Street.

The underpass under Lower Mounts and areas around the courts were cordoned off following the stabbing on May 13, 2021.

The court heard that the victim had been stabbed once in the leg, leaving a 10cm laceration, and once in the lower abdomen. Paramedics reported that he lost a life-threatening amount of blood, causing his pressure to drop.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he had to undergo surgery, and he was not discharged until May 17, 2021.

Three men - aged 46, 33 and 37 - were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and Komolafe was subsequently arrested after fleeing the scene and attempting to give police a false name, the court heard.

The court heard that the stabbing followed an “aggressive verbal confrontation” that evening between the victim after Kamolafe made an accusation against him.

The victim then left to go to the shops and, on the way back, Komolafe confronted him in the underpass, where he claimed the victim used pepper spray on him and he retaliated with a flip knife.

The court heard that the victim was previously a “sporty and active person” but now has 50 percent of the mobility he had. He takes medication for blood clots in his leg and had to defer his third year of university.

The victim, in a statement, said he felt “betrayed” and struggled to come to terms with the person he regarded as a close friend, injuring him in that way.

Komolafe has previous convictions including two robberies, two counts of assaulting emergency workers and possession of cannabis.

Alex Rooke, in mitigation, described the attack as “short-lived” and a “flash in the pan reaction” with no degree of pre-meditation.

He added that this is Komolafe’s first time in custody, where has been the subject of a targeted attack in prison.

Mr Rooke told the court that Komolafe has since expressed “sorrow and remorse” and has used his time in prison positively, taking part in a custody initiative by being someone other inmates can speak with to raise concerns about violence.

Mr Recorder Donnellan said: “People who decide to carry knives place themselves in an extremely dangerous situation.”

Sentencing, he added: “You ran away. You did nothing. If you had reacted in a different way at the scene, it would have shown concern and remorse. You left him there bleeding, only concerned for yourself.”