‘You behaved like an idiot’ says judge after man pulls out crossbow at Northampton ASDA

A man has been sent to prison after pulling out a crossbow and darts at an ASDA supermarket in Northampton.

Matthew Stuckey, aged 38, of Chatham Avenue appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 24 after pleading guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Stuckey pulled out a crossbow and darts in the car park of the ASDA supermarket in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe on Saturday, August 25 at 8pm.

Matthew Stuckey, aged 38, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 24.

Jas Dhaliwal, prosecuting, said alarmed witnesses then alerted the police and Stuckley was subsequently arrested.

The court heard that when Stuckey committed this offence, he was in breach of an 18 month suspended prison sentence order imposed on November 2, 2021 after he committed a burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Green, in mitigation, told the court that Stuckey pleaded guilty to the offence at the first opportunity.

The court heard that Stuckey had picked the crossbow up from his mother’s address because he intended to take it to his own house to repair it but he stopped at the supermarket on the way home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Green said that Stuckey kept the crossbow in the footwell of his car so, when he went to get out of the vehicle, he needed to move it so he could get his other leg out of the car.

“It is not something you see every day,” the defence barrister said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge Mayo DL, in his sentencing remarks, said: “We met in November last year, when I gave you a suspended sentence for a very nasty offence. I suspended the sentence because you were doing well, I was told you had a job and were able to pay compensation.

“But you behaved like an idiot and you transported a crossbow with darts across town and you had them in your car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you wave it about or take it to the dump, you should not have it in a public place.”