Yorkshiremen caught in lorry full of prams stolen from HGV parked at M1 services near Northampton

Three Yorkshiremen caught in a lorry full of prams stolen from a HGV parked at the M1 services near Northampton were sentenced at court on Wednesday (August 25).

A total of 480 prams were taken from the lorry parked at the Rothersthorpe service station as the driver slept in the cab in 2018, estimated to be worth more than £17,000.

Marcus Durant, Owen Parkinson and Kenny Wall were stopped by police on the M1 near Sheffield in a lorry carrying the items a few hours later.

The trio, all from Kirklees and aged in their 20s, were fined £500 and given unpaid work at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to either theft or handling stolen goods.

Sophie Stannard, defending, said: "In the last three years since this offence, all three of these young men have made that time good.

"They've gained employment, supported their families and showed the sort of people they want to be."

Luc Chignell, prosecuting, said thieves broke into the back of the lorry by cutting into the side, took the prams and put them in another lorry.

Police tracked the second lorry, which now had cloned licence plates, and officers stopped it at junction 33 of the M1 at around 3am.

Durant, Parkinson and Wall had all jumped into the back of the cab so it was not clear who was driving but they were all arrested and charged with theft.

Durant pleaded guilty but the other two pleaded not guilty before pleading guilty to handling stolen goods around a week before their trial was due to start.

Ms Stannard said all three have since stayed out of trouble and instead of 'licking their wounds', they have sought to turn their lives around.

She read out exemplary references from all three of their employers about their hard work and how valued they are as well as how they have stable relationships.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane made all three pay £500 in costs, gave them all an 18-month community order and the following:

- Parkinson, 20, of Sykes Walk, Soothill, Batley, was told to complete 120 hours of unpaid work

- Durant, 26, of Shirley Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, 80 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days