Yobs use car to pin down victim then attack rescuers in Northampton assault

Detectives in Northampton say a car-load of yobs deliberately drove at a man — then attacked a group who came to his rescue.

Officers investigating the incident, in Dave Bowen Close earlier this month, have released a CCTV image of two women they want to identify who they believe could hold key information.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “A vehicle carrying five people deliberately drove into the victim, nearly crushing him against his own car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to identify these two women to help their investigations into an assault in Dave Bowen Close. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

“Thankfully he managed to avoid serious injury and was able to call for help. However three people that came to his aid were then attacked by the group in the vehicle.”

Officers say the incident happened sometime between between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Sunday (March 20).