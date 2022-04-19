Police have revealed a lucky van driver escaped serious injury after yobs threw a brick at vehicles from a bridge over the A45 at Northampton.

The driver’s windscreen was shattered by the missile thrown into traffic travelling at 70mph from the Weston Mill Lane bridge, between Barnes Meadow and Riverside.

A spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anybody who was driving east on the A45 at about 3.45pm on April 9 and may have dashcam footage showing people on the bridge.”

Yobs lobbed a brick off the Weston Lane Mill bridge over the A45, smashing a van wndscreen

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 using incident number 22000202109.

The incident happened a few miles along the A45 from where a lorry driver was killed by a massive breeze block dropped from a bridge in July 2007.

Laurence McCourt, aged 68, from Sandwell in the West Midlands, died when the block smashed through the screen of his cab near Wellingborough.