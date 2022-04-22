Yob's £630 court bill after smashing police car windscreen on University of Northampton campus

A yob who smashed a police car windscreen by jumping on it has landed a £630 court bill.

Detectives issued appeals via local media using security camera footage after one of a group spotted on the University of Northampton campus on January 22 this year ran up the bonnet of the vehicle and leapt onto the screen, causing it to crack.

Benjamin Dean, aged 33, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at Northampton Magistrates’ Court at a hearing on April 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean was fined and ordered to pay compensation after admitting wrecking a Northamptshire Police Vauxhall Astra

Dean, of Redruth Close, in the Delapare area of town, was fined £300 and ordered to pay another £330 compensation for damage to the Vauxhall Astra while it was parked in Village Walk.