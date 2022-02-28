Northampton yob escapes jail over spitting at volunteer police officer while claiming he had Covid-19
Magistrates hand down 20-week suspended sentence for assaults and resisting arrest
A yob has been given a 20-week suspended jail sentence for spitting at a Northampton police officer while believed to be infected with Covid-19.
Jamie Tidy, aged 33, admitted resisting an officer but denied the assault on a volunteer Special Constable just as the coronavirus pandemic hit Northampton in March 2020.
Tidy was arrested on March 29, 2020, after police were called to an alleged assault. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing the following day, but the case only reached magistrates court in January this year due to the massive backlog in cases.
Magistrates found him of the assault and he was sentenced to 12 weeks suspended for a year at a hearing on Wednesday (February 23).
Tidy, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, also admitted a separate charge of assaulting a man on December 22, 2021, and was sentenced to a further eight weeks suspended for a year.
He was ordered to pay a total of £350 towards prosecution costs, a £128 surcharge to fund victim services and £50 compensation to the assault victim.