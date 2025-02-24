Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 29

KELVIN AMOS CHICHIRI, aged 27, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £110, six points.

CRAIG LAURENCE WILLIS, aged 54, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, speeding — 80mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £110, five points.

DANIEL BOYLAN, aged 32, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, harassment without violence, harassment by breach of a restraining order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

AMIT HINDOCHA, aged 49, of Purser Road, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police; fined £100, surcharge £40.

SEBASTIAN HOLLAND, aged 32, of Limehurst Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £76, costs £85.

JOSEPH PAYNE, aged 36, of Winnington Close, Northampton, two counts of harassment by breach of a restraining order; eight months in prison suspended for 24 months, order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, electronic monitoring until July 28, 2025, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 30

BERNADINE ELDRED, aged 51, of no fixed abode, assault by beating of a police officer; community order, fined £20, surcharge £114.

ELLIE FITCHETT, aged 22, of Eden Court, Watford, possession of cannabis; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

LUKE FORDE, aged 32, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by deleting internet history or using incognito mode when browsing the internet; 18 weeks in prison; surcharge £154, costs £85.

ISLAM LARABA, aged 22, of Archangel Square, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £216, surcharge £86, costs £85.

JACK DEVINE, aged 29, of Watering Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 180 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

MASON MacDONALD, aged 18, of Byron Close, Towcester, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged or six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

IAN ALLEN, aged 50, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, drug driving; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £650, disqualified for 14 months.

JAMES BURNS, aged 49, of Vernon Close, Daventry, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on Watling Street, Upper Stowe; community order with 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CHRISTOPHER SHAUN ALDRIDGE, aged 57, of Peveril Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on January 31

ALEKSANDERS BUTJANKO, aged 55, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50.

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 40, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

DAVID WELLS, aged 37, of Norman Snow Way, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; fined £965, costs £85. disqualified for 48 months.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 37, of no fixed abode, three counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being in an exclusion zone, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at St Giles Terrace, Northampton; conditionally discharged for 12 months.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 37, of no fixed abode, possession of crack cocaine; fined £120, costs £85.

DARREN BASON, aged 54, of Grafton Street, Northampton, fraud by false representation — used a payment card in another person's name without permission; compensation of £24.69.

HANNAH CARRUTHERS, aged 40, of Banbury Road, Brackley, possession or have custody of a fighting dog, XL Bully breed; contingent destruction order for dog within two months unless an exemption certificate is obtained, fined: £710, surcharge £284, costs £1,335.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.