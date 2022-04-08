The sessions are part of a series of events taking place to mark a two-week visit from the iconic Knife Angel to Northampton in May.

They will look at how and why children get involved in gangs and carrying weapons and how to recognise if your child might be the victim of grooming.

Grooming is when someone builds a relationship, trust and emotional connection with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit and abuse them. Children and young people can be groomed online or in the real world, by a stranger or by someone they know.

These sessions, which will be delivered by Northamptonshire Youth Offending Services, will offer support and advice to parents on what to look out for to help keep their children safe from harm.

Cllr David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement said: “It can be difficult to tell if a child is being groomed – the signs aren't always obvious and may be hidden. Older children might behave in a way that seems to be "normal" teenage behaviour, masking underlying problems.”

Face to face sessions will take place in Daventry and Northampton on the following dates and a virtual session is also available.

May 5 in Daventry - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/parent-education-session-daventry-tickets-310483162497

May 6 in Northampton - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/parent-education-session-northampton-tickets-308592437287