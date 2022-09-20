News you can trust since 1931
Would-be thief hurls pot plants at Northampton vets staff who foiled his attempt to steal vacuum cleaner

Police investigating burglary and assault issue CCTV image of man they want to come forward

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:03 pm
Police hunting a yob who threw pot plants at staff who stopped him stealing a vacuum cleaner from a Northampton vets have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information.

The incident happened at White Cross Vets in Octagon Way, Weston Favell, between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday (September 13).

According to officers’ reports, the would-be thief “became aggressive after being challenged by staff” at the practice.

White Cross Vets, in Octogon Way, Weston Favell

Detectives believe the man in the security camera footage — wearing a wet T-shirt, grey baseball cap, jeans and white Nike trainers — may have information which could assist with their investigation into burglary and common assault.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: “We are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch by calling 101 using our incident number 22000534526 or, alternatively, contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police investigating an incident at White Cross Vets, Northampton, have identified a man on CCTV they want to come forward