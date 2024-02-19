Would-be Kettering burglar flees empty-handed after being disturbed by resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have appealed for help to track down a would-be Kettering burglar who fled after being disturbed.

The incident took place between 1.30pm and 2pm on Saturday, February 10, at a residential property in London Road.

Officers say the man was disturbed by the occupant and left empty-handed. They want to hear from those who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the London Road or Hawthorn Road area.

Police are investigating

A spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may be able to help identify the offender, who is described as a white male wearing a black puffer coat, black trousers and black trainers.

"This includes anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage between the stated times.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.