Worst birthday ever for Kettering drug dealer as she has prison spell extended

A Kettering drug dealer received the worst birthday present ever after being given an extra 12 months behind bars.

Maria Davis is already serving a prison sentence after telling a partially-sighted man she was a nurse before conning him.

She was due to be released in February – but on Wednesday (January 4) she spent her 43rd birthday in the dock and had her jail term extended over drugs charges.

Maria Davis

Northampton Crown Court heard Davis was arrested when police visited her Regent Street home in November 2021.

Prosecutor Sinjin Bulbring said officers found tick lists and pages with phone numbers on, scales and clingfilm, a wrap of cocaine and a phone which rang several times while police were there.

Davis – who has previous convictions for 77 offences – was taken into custody and searched. There police found 6.9g of heroin in a clear plastic bag, which when analysed was found to contain diamorphine, caffeine and paracetamol. They also discovered a 4.22g rock of crack cocaine of 92 per cent purity.

Mr Bulbring said: "In total the value of the drugs was between £580 and £1,120."

When the Nokia phone was examined police found messages from people relating to the purchase of drugs.

Davis was interviewed and gave no comment answers but admitted possession of class A drugs with intent to supply on the day of her trial last year. The court heard she was dealing to support her own habit.

Mr Bulbring added: "She is a heavy user and at most it was social supply to her partner and friends who would attend the house."

Shital Maher, mitigating, said Davis has been addicted to class A drugs for two decades and had been living a chaotic lifestyle but is on a detox programme in custody.

She said: "She tells me that very much her intention is, upon release, to get clean.

"This is something that has plagued the majority of her life."

Davis whispered ‘f****** hell’ when Recorder Graham Huston told her the 12-month sentence would be served consecutively to her current prison spell.

