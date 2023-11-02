Woman's handbag thrown into road as a result of assault in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman’s handbag was thrown into a road as a a result of an assault in Daventry.

The incident happened between 11.30am and midday on Tuesday (October 31) in Sheaf Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say a man riding a red racing-style pedal cycle collided with the left arm of the woman in her 60s. As a result of the force of the collision, the woman’s handbag was thrown into the road but she was able to retrieve it.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appealing for witnesses following an assault in Daventry.

A force spokeswoman added: “The man who was in his 20s, about 5ft 10in and of slim build rode off towards the High Street. He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a distinctive puffer-style coat which had a thick hood, dark coloured sleeves and an orange/red panel down the middle.”