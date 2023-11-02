News you can trust since 1931
Woman's handbag thrown into road as a result of assault in Daventry

A cyclist in his 20s collided with the woman
Carly Odell
Published 2nd Nov 2023
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
A woman’s handbag was thrown into a road as a a result of an assault in Daventry.

The incident happened between 11.30am and midday on Tuesday (October 31) in Sheaf Street.

Police say a man riding a red racing-style pedal cycle collided with the left arm of the woman in her 60s. As a result of the force of the collision, the woman’s handbag was thrown into the road but she was able to retrieve it.

Police appealing for witnesses following an assault in Daventry.Police appealing for witnesses following an assault in Daventry.
A force spokeswoman added: “The man who was in his 20s, about 5ft 10in and of slim build rode off towards the High Street. He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a distinctive puffer-style coat which had a thick hood, dark coloured sleeves and an orange/red panel down the middle.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000675208.