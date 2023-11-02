Woman's handbag thrown into road as a result of assault in Daventry
A woman’s handbag was thrown into a road as a a result of an assault in Daventry.
The incident happened between 11.30am and midday on Tuesday (October 31) in Sheaf Street.
Police say a man riding a red racing-style pedal cycle collided with the left arm of the woman in her 60s. As a result of the force of the collision, the woman’s handbag was thrown into the road but she was able to retrieve it.
A force spokeswoman added: “The man who was in his 20s, about 5ft 10in and of slim build rode off towards the High Street. He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a distinctive puffer-style coat which had a thick hood, dark coloured sleeves and an orange/red panel down the middle.”
Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000675208.